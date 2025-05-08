Today in your neighborhood: Ralston pool won't open this summer, plus the book bike delivers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Thursday morning, neighbors! We have a few morning clouds, but the sunshine is back in full force this afternoon with a high near 78. We start a long stretch of 80s Friday, so click here to see when we'll be flirting with 90. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Oak Hill Pool in Ralston doesn't have enough funds to keep the pool open this summer and with the cost of repairs, board members say it may not open again. Plus, kids in Clarinda got an extra surprise at school thanks to a new book bike. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In

Neighborhood Check-In May 8, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Omaha florists talk tariff concerns: Ahead of Mother's Day weekend, local florists are hard at work preparing hundreds of arrangements but a 10% tariff on U.S. imports has some exploring ways to keep costs down.

For the Love of Competition: Gross Catholic groundskeeper still going strong. For the past 34 years, Herb Povondra has put his heart & soul into maintaining the natural grass baseball field at Omaha Gross Catholic High School. Check out his story below.

FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Gross Catholic groundskeeper still going strong 34 years later

Mark at the Park: Prospect Park in Council Bluffs just reopened after some needed upgrades. The Director of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation shows us the new equipment and safety changes.

