Iowa Senate debate between Hinson and Turek airs Tuesday night on KMTV

DES MOINES, IA — The Iowa U.S. Senate debate between Republican nominee U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson and Democratic nominee Iowa State Representative Josh Turek will air on KMTV Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

The two candidates are competing for the Senate seat held by Sen. Joni Ernst, who decided not to seek reelection. The race has drawn national attention.

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