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Iowa Senate debate between Hinson and Turek airs Tuesday night on KMTV

The Iowa U.S. Senate debate between Republican nominee U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson and Democratic nominee Iowa State Representative Josh Turek will air on KMTV Tuesday night at 9 p.m.
Iowa Senate debate between Hinson and Turek airs Tuesday night on KMTV
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DES MOINES, IA — The Iowa U.S. Senate debate between Republican nominee U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson and Democratic nominee Iowa State Representative Josh Turek will air on KMTV Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

The two candidates are competing for the Senate seat held by Sen. Joni Ernst, who decided not to seek reelection. The race has drawn national attention.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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