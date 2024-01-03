MISSION SERVICE: Looking back at stories of American heroes in our community from 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the past year I have had the opportunity to meet well over 100 veterans and active military personnel in our community – along with dozens of military and veteran organizations. We look back at some of the stories we were able to bring you in 2023 because of Mission Service.

Below are the stories featured in the 2023 recap video.

Omaha woman organizes Wreaths Across America for 18 consecutive years in honor of veterans

Omaha marines taking care of community, other marines: 'It’s all about service, you know?'

Despite fewer members, VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard laying hundreds of veterans to rest a year the right way

HEARTS OF GOLD: Nebraska Gold Star Mothers continue their childrens' service

UNL student veterans deliver game ball, support fellow veterans in 158-mile march

Army veteran, diehard Nebraska fan surprised with customized Husker legends motorcycle

86-year-old Vietnam veteran spearheads bar makeover, honors fallen heroes

Nebraska Memorial Forest honors and remembers all Nebraskans who made the ultimate sacrifice

'Let's get to work,': Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial moves forward with $2.5 million grant

27-year Air Force veteran honored for volunteer work in Omaha

Omaha Navy veteran spreads faith and patriotism through wood crafted Americana

Former KMTV engineer, WWII veteran returns to station ahead of 100th birthday

Omaha hosts 300+ vets at 38th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion: 'It’s just like therapy to us'

Nebraska woman retires from Army National Guard after historic military career

Nebraska Vietnam vet finally sees 1970 CBS News report when he learned about daughter's birth

Air Force's Heartland of America Band prepares for summer concert series

Camaraderie, competition, and the game of golf bringing veterans and families together

Vets Get Pets connects Nebraska veterans with companion pets from state shelters

Omaha's Quilts of Valor Chapter comforting, honoring vets and military members: 'We want you to feel the love'

SAC Museum Restoration volunteers preserving military history one aircraft at a time

Kanesville Honor Guard dedicates May concert to supporting veterans

Father swears in daughter to Nebraska Army National Guard 35 years after he was sworn in

Vietnam War veterans get the warm reception they never received 50 years ago

