Omaha seniors connect with civil rights history during their first trip to the Obama Presidential Center

OMAHA, Neb. — A group of Omaha senior citizens traveled to the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on a trip that was more than sightseeing—it was an opportunity to connect with history, reflect on the changes they've witnessed, and bring that inspiration back home.

The visit was the first organized outing led by Soul-to-Soul, a new community-rooted nonprofit focused on uplifting elders of color and honoring their stories and experiences.

For Joann Glass, the center brought a personal piece of history to life.

"We came up upon one display, and it had the button for the, uh, 1963 March on Washington. I carry one in my purse." Joann Glass said.

Glass said her parents thought she was too young to attend the march, but her uncle brought her the button back, and she's held onto it as a reminder of that moment in history.

"What I appreciate about the Obama Center, you got to see the progression of civil rights in the United States, and then on each floor, it was getting more updated." Glass said.

For Coeta Blackamore Hampton, the experience became personal in another way. She said she had no expectations going into the trip—but one display stopped her in her tracks: a handprint made by 3-year-old Barack Obama.

"When he gave this to his mom, I'm sure she never would have thought that these little hands will one day be the president and continue to touch many lives. So that brought a lot of tears to my eyes, as a mom." Blackamore Hampton said.

These seniors say the stories and lessons they experienced in Chicago are something they can carry back to Omaha—sharing their history with younger generations.

"And hopefully with that, um, it just brings people more people to the community to get interested in doing for their community."

Glass said.

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