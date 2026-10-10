Bellevue Food Pantry asking for community support to complete renovation for new location

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Food Pantry is planning to move to the former Bellevue Public Library after 15 years of serving thousands of neighbors facing food insecurity, but leaders say they need community support to reach their fundraising goal.

The pantry has outgrown its current location, and leaders say the time has come to expand.

Executive Director Aaron Bowen said the organization is about $200,000 away from reaching its $5 million fundraising goal.

"We will have a lot more capacity for fresh food storage. We'll have offices where our staff can sit down with clients who may need some additional support and we will have a community meeting space and just a welcoming community services hub,"

Bowen said.

You can support renovation efforts here.

The new pantry is expected to be up and running by March 2027.

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