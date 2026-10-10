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Sarpy County's $4.6M 911 center renovation on track, with new tech and upgraded dispatcher facilities

The $4.6 million renovation of a former bank building will bring new dispatch technology, improved air systems, and wellness amenities to Sarpy County's 911 center.
Sarpy County's $4.6M 911 center renovation is on track, bringing new tech and better facilities for local emergency dispatchers.
Sarpy County's $4.6M 911 center renovation on track, with new tech and upgraded dispatcher facilities
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PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County says progress is on track for a new 911 center that will move emergency dispatchers out of the administration building's basement where they have worked since 1995.

The county is renovating the former Pinnacle Bank building, located down the street from its main campus. The $4.6 million project will include state-of-the-art technology, such as transcription and translation tools to assist with non-English calls.

Sarpy Co. Emergency Communications Director Bill Muldoon said the main focus of the renovation is to support dispatchers who have spent decades working in cramped conditions.

"We need the expansion room as the county has grown. The air doesn't get circulated like it should so this new facility is going to have the latest and newest HVAC system for a healthier work environment for the dispatchers," Muldoon said.

The renovation will also include a fitness area, a kitchen, and an outside break area to support the health of dispatchers.

Muldoon said the county hopes to move into the new building by early 2027.

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