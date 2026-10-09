Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha to give away around 1,300 free coats at Assumption Church Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha is hosting the largest free coat giveaway in Omaha, with organizers distributing around 5,000 coats across two giveaway dates.

The free coat giveaway takes place Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. inside the Assumption Church gymnasium. There are no income requirements to receive a coat. Families are simply asked to bring identification for anyone in their household who will be receiving one.

"A lot of people depend on this every year. We get calls months beforehand asking, When are we going to do it? Do we have our dates yet? And so it's really nice that we can provide a little bit of relief to families that are

struggling. If you feel like you need a coat, then come on down and get a coat," Jill Lynch-Sosa, Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha, said.

"It doesn't have to be a legal document. It can be a school, card, it can be a Medicaid card. It can be just about anything that just says the names of the people in your family," Lynch-Sosa said.

Coats are available in a wide range of sizes, from premature infants to adults wearing a 3X. Organizers say the selection is based on the sizes families needed during last year's giveaway.

"You're probably not thinking about winter coats, but, as you know, in Nebraska, the weather changes quick, and we want to make sure that you are prepared for the cold weather. So please come down, pick out a coat, and if you can't make this one come to our event on the 24th," Lynch-Sosa said.

Giveaway Event Schedule

Event 1: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Assumption Catholic School Gym, 5602 S 22nd St, Omaha, NE



3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Assumption Catholic School Gym, 5602 S 22nd St, Omaha, NE Event 2: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Omaha Home for Boys Gym, 4343 N 52nd St, Omaha, NE



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