South Omaha Air Force vet uses national competition to spotlight female veterans facing homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. — When Aisha Manus heads to Tampa, Florida, later this week for the Ms. Veteran America competition, she'll be carrying more than a chance at a title.

The Air Force veteran is using the competition to raise awareness about an issue she knows personally: female veterans facing homelessness.

Inside her workspace, the hum of a sewing machine fills the room as Manus puts the finishing touches on outfits and accessories she'll bring to the national competition.

"Most sewists will say there's no such thing as too much fabric, and it's true," Manus said.

Among the items she's creating is a custom outfit inspired by the look of a sports jersey.

The competition raises money and awareness for female veterans facing homelessness.

For Manus, the mission is personal.

"When I first got out of the military, I was actually homeless," she said. "A large number of women veterans in particular are couch surfing."

After leaving the military, Manus spent several months living on an air mattress in a friend's living room.

"It was hard, but it wasn't the worst because it was my best friend," she said.

Her experience mirrors a broader challenge facing female veterans across the country. According to a 2024 federal report, more than 3,300 women veterans were experiencing homelessness.

Manus believes prevention and early intervention are key to addressing the problem.

"One of the first ways to prevent homelessness is to just prevent homelessness," she said.

As the competition approaches, Manus continues sewing garment bags and preparing for the event. But beyond the outfits and the stage, she hopes to inspire others and amplify a cause that often goes unnoticed.

"I've always been one who's just there to have a good time, inspire others, help others, and raise awareness for whatever I'm passionate about at that time," Manus said.

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