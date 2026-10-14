Iowa Senate candidates Ashley Hinson and Josh Turek face off over water quality, cancer rates in Iowa

The second debate between Iowa Senate candidates Ashley Hinson and Josh Turek wrapped up on KMTV Tuesday night.

It's a race drawing national interest and polls indicate it's tight; one of a handful around the country that could determine which party controls the Senate.

The debate opened with an issue dominating political conversations in Iowa: water quality and cancer rates. Moderators asked whether farm subsidies should be tied to improved water quality and conservation practices.

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, began with the need for investing in water quality infrastructure.

"That's something I'm proud to have been able to deliver as a member of the U.S. House — millions of dollars of investments in water infrastructure as well. Farmers, I think, should have a part in this as well. But we also need to make sure we're investing in the infrastructure to keep our water clean," she said.

Democrat Josh Turek, a state representative from Council Bluffs, also mentioned funding for water quality.

"We need more funding to infrastructure for nitrate removal plants. But also, to our farmers, our farmers want to do the right thing. And I think incentives to them for cover crops and land barriers and to not put down fertilizer in the winter months is the best way to address this," he said.

Neither candidate said they would tie agricultural subsidies to nitrate runoff.

Turek met with cancer survivors in Council Bluffs on Monday. Hinson will visit Council Bluffs Wednesday.

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