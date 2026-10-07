Longtime Creighton, Orgeon basketball coach Dana Altman retires

OMAHA, Neb. — Longtime Creighton University basketball coach Dana Altman has retired.

Bonnie Ryan/AP Oregon head coach Dana Altman watches game action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)

Altman, who left Creighton in 2020 to coach at the University of Oregon, made the surprise announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Over his 16 seasons with the Ducks, Altman became the team's winningest coach.

He also spent 16 seasons at Creighton, which he also left as their winningest coach. Greg McDermott now holds that distinction.

Tom Gannam/ASSOCIATED PRESS Creighton's head coach Dana Altman calls to his players during the first half against Wichita State in an NCAA college basketball game in the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament, Friday, March 6, 2009, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Altman said in a statement he's had to make two very tough decisions in his coaching career: leaving Creighton, and now leaving Oregon. He added it is the right thing to do at this time.

Altman is from Wilbur, Nebraska.

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