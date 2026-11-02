A stormy start to the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Rain, storms (some strong), and wind on Monday

Scattered rain and breezy on Tuesday

Seasonal rest of the week, frost concerns by late week

FORECAST:

You'll want your umbrella before you head out your door this Monday morning, and don't be surprised if you need it on your way home! We're waking up to some spotty showers all across the region, with temps around the lower 60s.

Monday will also be a windy day, with 30-40 mph winds expected. We may see some dry time around midday Monday, allowing for highs to get to 70.

Depending on how much dry time we get, the atmosphere may become energized enough for some evening storms. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds the primary risk. There is enough spin for a low-end tornado threat, but this should stay south of Omaha. The storm risk ends shortly after sunset, but rain may linger through the night.

We get on the cooler side of the system for Tuesday, dropping our temperatures into the 50s. Scattered rain and 25-35 mph winds will last through the day, so if you plan on voting for election day, bring rain gear!

In the wake of our storm system, temperatures are seasonal for early November with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

With a few lows by Thursday and Friday dipping into the 30s, we do have a potential for frost.

The weekend remains seasonal with a small chance of rain on Saturday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Windy

High: 72

Wind: SE 30-40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 57

Wind: SE 20-30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 55

Wind: NW 10-20

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