A super warm start to the week!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Near record highs Monday

Cool-down, small chance for rain Wednesday!

Hard freeze possible Thursday and Friday night

FORECAST:

We've got the record high for today set at 75 degrees, and while the expectation isn't to beat it, we'll definitely expect some temps to reach the lower 70s for this afternoon. We've got some breezy conditions as well, with gusts coming from the south and plenty of sunshine for today!

A weak Monday night cold front will knock temps back into the 60s for Tuesday, followed by another cold front on Wednesday which will send temps into the 50s. By the end of the week, we're looking at highs only in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

We now have a chance at rain and mostly cloudy skies on Veteran's Day, thanks to some extra moisture with the Wednesday cold front. The spotty rain will mainly be in the morning and early afternoon. It will likely not be a lot of rain, and it clears up by Wednesday evening.

A hard freeze is looking more likely Thursday night and Friday night across the region. Temps are expected to dip in the mid to upper 20s, which is cold enough to kill off most annuals, and freeze water pipes if not winterized.

The weekend will be sunny and a little warmer, but normal for November. We're in the 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Rain looks likely to return early next week, potentially a lot of it.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record: 75 (2022)

High: 72

Wind: S 15-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 39

Wind: S 15-25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 65

Wind: E 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 59

Wind: N 15-25

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