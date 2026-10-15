Bring the umbrella today, keep the jacket around tomorrow!

3 Things to Know



Rainy majority of Thursday

Windy at times Thursday night, Friday is super breezy!

Chance at first frost of season Friday night

Forecast:

Grab that umbrella and jacket before you head out the door this Thursday morning! We're waking up to showers off the bat, and will likely see widespread rain up until the lunch hour. After that, we can still expect to see some off and on rainfall, these chances just don't look as widespread.

Remember that jacket you grabbed this morning, you'll need it even as we head into the afternoon! It will start to get windy as the rain clears out with northwest winds gusting to 35+ MPH. Our temps should only climb to the mid to upper 50s today thanks to the breeze and rainy morning.

Rain totals will be around 0.25-0.50" on average for most. For areas south of Omaha closer to the Kansas and Missouri border, rain amounts could be around 0.50-1.00".

Sunshine looks to return on Friday and we'll see a lot of it over the coming weekend. It stays windy and cool on Friday with highs in the 50s and gusts up to 45 MPH. this gusty wind should settle Friday night.

The first frost of the season appears likely Friday night as temps across the whole Omaha region dip in the low to mid 30s. A freeze does not appear likely at this time. However, there may be a few areas that dip below 32 degrees by Saturday morning. Cover up, or bring inside plants that are sensitive to frost and cold weather. This will be our only chance at a frost over the next 10 days.

The dry time continues into the weekend with temps in the 60s on Saturday, and it may still be a little breezy out. We get more sunshine and slightly warmer weather, in the lower 70s Sunday!

Next week looks warmer than average and partly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There may be some more rain later next week.

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rainy & Windy

High: 57

Wind: NW 15-35

THURSDAY NIGHT

Breezy

Clearing Clouds

Low: 44

Wind: N 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 55

Wind: NW 25-45

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