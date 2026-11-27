3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Cloudy and chilly Friday

Rain/snow mix possible Saturday

Milder start to December next week

FORECAST:

Clouds will roll back in on Friday but it should be a couple of degrees warmer outside with highs in the mid 40s. We may see a few sprinkles in the afternoon or evening.

We now have a rain and snow mix possible on Saturday. It will start as rain with temps in the 40s early Saturday afternoon. But, as temps quickly cool in the low/mid 30s late in the afternoon, it should be cold enough outside for some snow to mix with the rain. Watch out for some slushy spots on roads Saturday evening. Snow amounts will be less than 1" in most areas, and the rain/snow mix comes to an end Saturday night.

Sunday looks colder and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. We'll drop in the 20s by Monday morning.

The cold weather is short-lived though! The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There may be more rain later in the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

Wind: SE 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Sprinkles

High: 46

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

PM Rain/Snow

High: 47

Wind: NW 5-15

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