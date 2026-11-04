Cloudy and cool for Wednesday, watching for some frosty nights late week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Breezy and drizzly tonight, Wednesday

Seasonal temps, in the 50s

Frost possible Friday night

FORECAST:

It will remain cool out for Wednesday and Thursday, with cloudy skies and occasional pockets of drizzle. The best time to see rain will be Wednesday evening into early Thursday. The wind will begin to settle down Thursday night.

Friday should see some clearing of our cloud cover, and this may allow for temps to hit the lower 50s under partly sunny skies. By Friday night, there is a chance at frost around the region with temps in the mid 30s.

Slightly warmer than average weather rolls back into the region this weekend and next week, including a period of extended dry time. Look for temps in the low to mid 60s by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 15-25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 43

Wind: NW 15-30

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 52

Wind: NW 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 51

Wind: NW 5-15

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