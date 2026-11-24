3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Colder week, in the 30s

Snow flurries Tuesday night, Wednesday

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

FORECAST:

The clouds have rolled back in and it will be a chilly night with temps in the low to mid 20s.

It will be a cloudy day on Tuesday and we may see a few snow flurries at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Don't be surprised if you see pockets of snow flurries Tuesday night and Wednesday! We are not expecting much, if any accumulation of snow, but there will be a few snow showers on a cloudy and cold Wednesday with temps again only in the 30s.

Sunshine looks to return for Thanksgiving Day! It will be a cold morning near 20 degrees and afternoon temps slightly highs in the low 40s.

Across the Midwest, there is a chance at disruptive winter weather across Missouri and Illinois. So heads up if you have travel plans.

A few clouds will be back on Friday and the first half of the weekend. There are 1 or 2 storm systems that could pass by Omaha over the weekend, but there is some uncertainty on if we will see any precipitation (rain or snow) from it. For now, expect just a few clouds and temps closer to 50 degrees.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 37

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 38

Wind: SW 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 43

Wind: SW 5-10

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