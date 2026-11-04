Cool and drizzly Wednesday evening, frost potential early this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Breezy and drizzly tonight, Wednesday

Seasonal temps, in the 50s

Frost possible Friday night, Saturday night

FORECAST:

It will remain cloudy and cool for the rest of Wednesday. While dry during the day with temps near 50, pockets of light rain/drizzle moving back in this evening through early Thursday morning. It gets cold tonight, in the low 40s.

This light rain should exit pretty quickly to our south after 7-9 AM Thursday, and we stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with temps again near 50. By Friday, some sunshine will return to our skies.

The next few upcoming nights will have frost potential around Omaha, mainly Friday night and Saturday night, where temps will be in the mid 30s. Areas closer to Norfolk, NE and Denison, IA could get as cold as 30 degrees. Overall, freezing conditions are not expected at this time for the next 7 days.

Slightly warmer than average weather rolls back into the region this weekend and next week, including a period of extended dry time. Look for temps in the upper 50s Saturday, and the low to mid 60s by Sunday through much of next week.

The next best chance for rain would likely no be until after next Thursday or Friday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain/Drizzle

Low: 43

Wind: NW 10-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 50

Wind: NW 5-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 51

Wind: NW 5-15

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