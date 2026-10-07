More days with above average temps

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average temps this week

Chance for rain remains low

Windy, near record highs this weekend

Forecast

The quiet and sunny weather looks to continue for the next few days around Omaha. We're also looking at warmer than average temps for the next 10 days.

Any potential for frost will have to wait until sometime late next week at the earliest. (Omaha's average first frost is October 6). Our nightly temps will be closer to the 50s, even the lower 60s through next Tuesday.

It's another calm morning here in Omaha to kick off our Wednesday! If you loved how Tuesday's temps felt, you're in luck because Wednesday will feel very similar! We've got those winds coming from the North for right now, so our temps tomorrow might just stick in the 70s!

A few rain showers may be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning. The chance at rain is around 20-30% and will be best seen across northern Nebraska/Iowa. The rest of Friday looks sunny, dry and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

We'll be close to some record highs over the weekend and it looks windy on Saturday!

Records :

FRI - 88

SAT - 91

SUN - 91

MON - 95

For now, those records look to be safe with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds on Saturday could gust up to 35-40 MPH, gusting to 20-25 MPH on Sunday. Please avoid burning any brush piles this weekend.

A "pattern change" will occur next week thanks to a multi-day storm system starting around Tuesday. This could bring a few rounds of spotty rain and windy conditions all of next week, including a cool-down for the second half of next week, where high temps are expected to dip into the 50s after Wednesday. If skies are clear enough later next week, we should be cool enough for Omaha's first frost of the fall season (Oct 16-19th).

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

Wind: N 10-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Pleasant

Low: 52

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Mild

High: 76

Wind: E 5-10

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