More sunshine Thursday, warm and windy by Friday and the weekend

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average temps this week

Chance for rain remains low

Windy, near record highs this weekend

Forecast

We'll cool off closer to average lows for this time of year tonight with temps in the low 50s and a partly cloudy sky. Areas north of Omaha will have a much better chance at dipping into the mid/upper 40s by sunrise.

Thursday starts out with a few clouds, but we will see plenty of afternoon sunshine and temps near 80 degrees.

A few rain showers may be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning. The chance at rain is around 20-30% and will be best seen across northern Nebraska/Iowa. Here in Omaha, we have a very good chance at remaining dry overnight.

The wind begins to pick up out form the south on Friday and temps will be a lot warmer, reaching the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Even with all of that rain we had last week, the combination of gusty 30+ MPH winds this weekend and very dry air means we will have elevated wildfire conditions. Please avoid burning any brush piles or fire pits this weekend.

We'll be close to some record highs over the weekend, too!

Records :

FRI - 88

SAT - 91

SUN - 91

MON - 95

For now, those records look to be safe with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but give s context on how warm it will be!

A "pattern change" will occur next week thanks to a multi-day storm system starting around Tuesday. This could bring a few rounds of spotty rain and windy conditions around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It's too early to know rain amounts yet. A cool-down for the second half of next week is expected, where high temps are expected to dip into the 50/60s after Wednesday. If skies are clear enough later next week, we should be cool enough in the upper 30s for Omaha's first frost of the fall season (Oct 16-19th).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 51

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

Wind: NE 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 84

Wind: SE 15-25

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