Mostly dry for Halloween in Omaha, but wind, rain, and storms return on Monday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Halloween cloudy, mild, and mostly dry

Rain, storms, and wind on Monday/Tuesday

Seasonal rest of the week, frost concerns by late week

FORECAST:

For any Halloween festivites in the evening, most of us will be cloudy and mild with temps in the low 60s. A few showers may pass through, mostly southwest of Omaha, but most of us should stay dry.

Sunday is expected to be dry through the day with highs in the mid-60s.

A large storm system moves in beginning Sunday night, bringing rain to many of us by Monday morning. Plan on a wet morning commute for some. Monday will also be a windy day, with 30-40 mph winds expected.

We may see some dry time around midday Monday, allowing for highs to get to 70. Depending on how much dry time we get, the atmosphere may become energized enough for some evening storms. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, with hail the primary risk. The storm risk ends shortly after sunset, but rain may linger through the night.

We get on the cooler side of the system for Tuesday, dropping our temperatures into the 50s. Scattered rain and 25-35 mph winds will last through the day, so if you plan on voting for election day, bring rain gear!

In the wake of our storm system, temperatures are seasonal for early November with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

With a few lows by Thursday and Friday dipping into the 30s, we do have a potential for frost.

The weekend remains seasonal with a small chance of rain on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Rain Ends

Low: 54

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 67

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Windy

High: 70

Wind: SE 20-40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Windy

High: 57

Wind: SE 25-35

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