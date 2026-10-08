Nearing record highs Friday, windy this weekend

3 Things to Know



Windy, near record highs this weekend

Elevated wildfire conditions Saturday

Pattern change to cooler, wet weather next week

Forecast

A few rain showers may be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning, mainly nearby Carroll, Denison and Audubon, Iowa. The chance at rain is around 20-30%. Here in Omaha, we have a very good chance at remaining dry overnight.

The wind begins to pick up out from the south on Friday and temps will be a lot warmer, reaching the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. We will be near record highs, too!

Records :

FRI - 88

SAT - 91

SUN - 91

MON - 95

For now, those records look to be safe with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but give us context on how warm it will be!

Even with all of that rain we had last week, the combination of gusty 30+ MPH winds on Saturday and very dry air means we will have elevated wildfire conditions. Please avoid burning any brush piles or the use of fire pits this weekend.

While still sunny and warm on Monday, a "pattern change" will occur next week thanks to a multi-day storm system starting around Tuesday. This could bring a few rounds of spotty rain and windy conditions around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It's too early to know rain amounts yet.

A cool-down for the second half of next week is expected, where high temps are expected to dip into the 50/60s after Thursday. If skies are clear enough by next weekend, we should be cool enough in the upper 30s for Omaha's first frost of the fall season (Oct 19-20th).

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Rain near Carroll, IA

Low: 62

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 87

Wind: SE 15-25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 88

Wind: S 20-35

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