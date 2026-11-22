3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Sunny and cooler on Sunday
- Highs in the low 40s over Thanksgiving week
- No major weather systems for holiday travel
FORECAST:
After a rainy Saturday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s for Sunday. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night.
It will be a colder start to Thanksgiving week with temps in the low 40s on Monday.
Tuesday will be even cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
Later in the week, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. We could see a few spotty rain showers on Friday as things begin to warm back up to near the 50s next weekend.
SUNDAY
Sunny
Cooler
High: 44
Wind: NW 15-25
SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear
Cold
Low: 23
Wind: N 5-10
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Below Average
High: 40
Wind: N 5-10
TUESDAY
Cloudy
Cold
High: 38
Wind: N 5-10
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