3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Sunny and cooler on Sunday

Highs in the low 40s over Thanksgiving week

No major weather systems for holiday travel

FORECAST:

After a rainy Saturday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s for Sunday. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night.

It will be a colder start to Thanksgiving week with temps in the low 40s on Monday.

Tuesday will be even cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Later in the week, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. We could see a few spotty rain showers on Friday as things begin to warm back up to near the 50s next weekend.

SUNDAY

Sunny

Cooler

High: 44

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

Low: 23

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Cold

High: 38

Wind: N 5-10

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