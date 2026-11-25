3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Sunny and cool Thanksgiving Day

Rain is likely Saturday rain

Milder start to December next week

FORECAST:

It will be mostly clear and cold tonight with temps in the upper 10s to low 20s around Omaha to start Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and near average for late November, in the 30s for much of the day, and reaching a high in the low 40s with lighter north winds.

Things will be a little warmer over Friday and this weekend with highs closer to 50 degrees. There is a small chance for a few spotty sprinkles Friday evening. For now, we'll keep measurable rain out of the forecast.

Clouds will roll in Saturday and there is a much more likely chance at rain starting Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. It will just be rain with temps in the 30s/40s. We could see 0.25-0.50" of rain in many parts of the region, especially south of Omaha by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks colder and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. We'll drop in the 10s to low 20s by Monday morning.

The cold weather is short-lived though! The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There could be 1 or 2 chances at rain, but we would be too warm for snow next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 22

Wind: SE 5-10

THANKSGIVING

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 42

Wind: N 10-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

High: 49

Wind: SW 5-10

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