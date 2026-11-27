3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Widespread rain on Saturday
- Slushy snow possible Saturday night
- Milder start to December next week
FORECAST:
The weekend is here! And it starts out milder Saturday morning, in the upper 30s to 40s. We'll be around 45-49 degrees by noon! But, colder air moves back in Saturday afternoon as widespread rain moves in from the west, after 1-2 PM. Some of this rain could be moderately heavy at times.
As temps cool in the mid/upper 30s by late afternoon and evening, the air may be cold enough where some slushy, wet snow could mix in with the rain. Travel impacts are not expected and accumulations will be mainly on elevated surfaces, up to 1/2" in some areas across eastern and southeastern Nebraska. The rain or snow mixture will come to an end late Saturday night.
As temperatures fall below freezing in some neighborhoods on Sunday morning, any leftover moisture on roads may turn into ice, so watch for some slick spots. Sunday looks colder and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Breezy winds could reach 25-35 MPH. We'll drop in the upper 20s by Monday morning.
The cold weather is short-lived though! The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There may be more rain later in the week.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 32
Wind: S 5-10
SATURDAY
Cloudy
PM Rain & Snow
12 PM Temp: 47
6 PM Temp: 38
Wind: NW 5-15
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 41
Wind: NW 15-25
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