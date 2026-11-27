3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Widespread rain on Saturday

Slushy snow possible Saturday night

Milder start to December next week

FORECAST:

The weekend is here! And it starts out milder Saturday morning, in the upper 30s to 40s. We'll be around 45-49 degrees by noon! But, colder air moves back in Saturday afternoon as widespread rain moves in from the west, after 1-2 PM. Some of this rain could be moderately heavy at times.

As temps cool in the mid/upper 30s by late afternoon and evening, the air may be cold enough where some slushy, wet snow could mix in with the rain. Travel impacts are not expected and accumulations will be mainly on elevated surfaces, up to 1/2" in some areas across eastern and southeastern Nebraska. The rain or snow mixture will come to an end late Saturday night.

As temperatures fall below freezing in some neighborhoods on Sunday morning, any leftover moisture on roads may turn into ice, so watch for some slick spots. Sunday looks colder and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Breezy winds could reach 25-35 MPH. We'll drop in the upper 20s by Monday morning.

The cold weather is short-lived though! The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There may be more rain later in the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 32

Wind: S 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

PM Rain & Snow

12 PM Temp: 47

6 PM Temp: 38

Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 41

Wind: NW 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

