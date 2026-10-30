Scattered rain for Friday into Saturday, but the trend is drier for Halloween

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Rainy Friday & Saturday

More storms and wind on Monday/Tuesday

Cool-Down: Slightly cooler than average next week

FORECAST

Off-and-on rain is likely for much of the day on Friday and it will stay cool with temps in the 50s to low 60s.

While the rain continues into Friday and the first half of the day Saturday, there should be some clearing of the rain for the afternoon and eventually the evening, leaving TRICK-OR-TREATS around Omaha mostly dry. Evening temps for Halloween evening will be in the low 60s.

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sunset times will be before 5:30 PM until late January, but the sunrise will be closer to 7 AM for the next few weeks.

Our next storm system arrives Monday with widespread rain and storms. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Highs reach 70 with 30-40 mph winds.

Tuesday we get cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances linger through most of the day, so grab the rain gear when you go to vote. We stay windy with 25-35 mph winds out of the northwest.

The breeze continues through Wednesday, but we dry out. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Monday may be our last day with highs in the 70s as a cooler weather pattern takes over. By the end of next week, lows dip into the mid-30s, bringing back the potential for frost.

FRIDAY

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 60

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 54

Wind: SE 5-10

HALLOWEEN

Cloudy

AM Rain/Drier PM

High: 67

Wind: SE 7-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 69

Wind: SE 5-15

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