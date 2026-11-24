3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Snow flurries Tuesday night, Wednesday

Sunny and cool Thanksgiving Day

Milder, spotty weekend rain

FORECAST:

Clouds have returned and it will be cold enough tonight for snow. Pockets of snow flurries are expected around Omaha overnight through Wednesday morning. There will be some areas, mostly across western Iowa, that could see a dusting of snow on the roads. Snow amounts would be less than 1/2".

While cloudy and cold with temps in the 30s Wednesday, the sunshine looks to return Thursday!

We'll start Thanksgiving Day cold in the upper 10s to low 20s and warm into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Across the Midwest, there is a chance at disruptive winter weather across Missouri and Illinois. So heads up if you have travel plans.

Things will be a little warmer over Friday and this weekend. For now, Friday looks partly cloudy and dry, but we do now have a chance at rain on Saturday and potentially on Sunday where temps will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There could be 1 or 2 chances at rain, but we would be too warm for snow next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 27

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow Flurries

High: 38

Wind: E 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 43

Wind: N 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

