3 THINGS TO KNOW



Wet evening

Cool & windy on Sunday

Milder start to December

FORECAST:

Rain has moved into the region this afternoon. Expect a wet evening as rain continues. With temperatures in the 40s, we do not expect any wintry weather, so this is likely to stay an all-rain event. The rain ends from north to south overnight.

The highest rain totals will be found Omaha and south, with some neighborhoods seeing 1/2" or a bit higher.

As temperatures fall below freezing in some neighborhoods on Sunday morning, any leftover moisture on roads may turn into ice, so watch for some slick spots. Sunday looks colder and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Breezy winds could reach 25-35 MPH. We'll drop in the upper 20s by Monday morning.

The cold weather is short-lived though, as milder air returns for the start of December.

Monday is windy, but its a southerly wind that will push us into the upper 40s.

Tuesday is in the low 50s, and we reach the peak on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday into Friday. Although it's a favorable storm track for snow, there is little to no cold air for the system to work with, so we expect a rain event. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday, dropping into the upper 40s on Friday. Keep updated with the forecast if we see any temperature changes that may bring more of a winter weather risk.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Exits

Low: 34

Wind: NW 10-20

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 41

Wind: NW 15-25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

Wind: SE 15-25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 53

Wind: S 5-10

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