Abandoned Westmont Inn torn down after years-long fight: 'I'm just glad it's gone'

OMAHA, Neb. — A long-abandoned hotel near 108th and L Streets is now just piles of rubble after the property owner fought the city for years trying to prevent its demolition.

What used to be the large abandoned Westmont Inn and Suites is now rubble, after demolition first began in May. KMTV has covered this story for years, and we've heard from neighbors time and time again that the building was an eyesore and attracting squatters and vandalism.

Eddie Mayberry has lived in an apartment complex right next to the abandoned hotel for nearly four years. He told me he's grateful the hotel is gone.

"It was attracting squatters, homeless people, um just people putting up tents and sitting outside, so that was bad. Graffiti. There are a lot of things that I'm just glad it's gone and it's down," Mayberry said.

The site is owned by Newport Blue Impact, which had previously fought the city, trying to stop them from demolishing the building. Eventually, the city spent $300,000 of its own money to remove it.

RELATED: Demolition begins on long-abandoned West Omaha hotel site

Demolition begins on long-abandoned West Omaha hotel site near 108th and L

Emma Grafton is another neighbor who's happy the building is gone. Though she's only lived nearby for a month and a half, she says she's looking forward to seeing what happens to the site.

"I think having that open lot next to us has a lot of potential for the property values and kind of what could be built there," Grafton said.

Mayberry told me he hopes whatever is built next doesn't disrupt the character of the neighborhood.

"I like how quiet it is out here and that's one thing I've come to enjoy," Mayberry said.

Neighbors tell me they are excited to see what comes next for the property and hope that it improves the local area.

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