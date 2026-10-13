Flood-Displaced Millard Residents Connect With Resources as Relocation Deadline Nears

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Residents displaced by devastating flooding in Millard are receiving help from multiple agencies as they prepare to leave their homes and begin rebuilding their lives.

A resource event held less than a mile from Millard Woods Estates brought together representatives from five organizations offering assistance to families affected by the flash flooding that struck the area nearly two weeks ago.

The flooding hit a small community along Papio Creek, where rising water quickly surged into homes. During the emergency, neighbors stepped up to help one another, including resident Mynor, who went door-to-door helping people reach safety as floodwaters climbed.

The recovery effort took a significant turn when Omaha Mayor John Ewing, Jr. announced that 21 homes located in a dangerous floodway would have to be vacated.

Now, families who survived the flooding face the challenge of finding new housing and replacing belongings lost in the disaster.

To help streamline the process, agencies gathered in one location to connect residents with services ranging from housing assistance to mental health support.

"They don't have to go to five different places to get five different services. They can come to one place and be out in about an hour's time," said Todd Andrews with the Salvation Army. "And they're grateful for that. It makes it that much easier for the people looking to get back on their feet."

Heartland Hope Mission provided assistance with basic household necessities, while Together Inc. helped displaced residents identify emergency housing options.

Officials said recovery from a disaster often extends beyond physical damage. Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare attended the event to provide information and support for residents coping with the emotional effects of the flooding.

"People are very resilient, especially children. But they can have lingering effects from it," said Miles Glasgow of Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare. "We sometimes see when it's raining, that can trigger a reminder of the event that occurred."

Glasgow said those emotional responses can emerge long after the floodwaters recede. Region 6 offers a free program called Professional Partners, which works with schools and counselors to help children and families manage trauma related to disasters and other major life events.

Residents of Millard Woods Estates have until October 19 to vacate their homes as relocation efforts continue.

As families face the difficult task of starting over, community organizations and state agencies say they remain committed to helping residents through the recovery process.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.