Nebraska sixth grader turns passion for recycling into action, with 500 lb cardboard collection

WEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kenzlie Reed a sixth grader at Andersen Middle School is showing everyone that you can make a difference no matter how old you are.

"I've always felt like when I first started this platform I would like to be able to walk around this state barefoot without having any trash anywhere," says Kenzlie Reed.

In January Kenzlie Reed was inaugurated as a Nebraska Kid Governor cabinet member. Each member gets to pick a cause they are passionate about and are given funds and guidance to help support their cause.

Kenzlie picked recycling.

"After seeing the amount of packages that are delivered to my neighborhood and school then seeing the trash cans full I decided I want to find a way to help people recycle and explain that recycling will help keep our state clean," Reed said.

With the help of teachers and fellow students Kenzlie helped organize and lead a collection of over 500 pounds of cardboard to be recycled.

"I play outside a lot and i noticed that there is trash everywhere, like a lot of stuff that can be recycled," says Reed.

In September Kenzlie was invited to be on a youth panel for Civic Nebraska's "Strengthening Democracy Award".

"We invited Kenzlie because it shows how she can turn an idea which is recycling into action," said Director of Communications with Civic Nebraska, Nathan He.

Nathan says Kenzlie is a natural born leader and an inspiration to all ages.

"The total amount she achieved and also the volume of residents, teachers and students who participated in that program those are all achieved with her lead," He says.

Nebraska is one of five states across the country to hold the kid governor program which engages 5th grade elementary students in state government, elections, and active citizenship.

Kenzlie says anyone can make a difference, no matter how small it may be.

"Be a good neighbor to everyone. Always be kind and if someone is alone maybe go join in with them and give them a smile or a wave," says Kenzlie.

Teachers have until October 16th to nominate their students for Nebraska Kid Governor. The program is only open to 5th graders.

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