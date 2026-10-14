Omaha German-American Society debuts new on-site brewery

OMAHA, Neb. — Something is brewing at Omaha’s German-American Society.

After two years of work and preparation, the organization is debuting its new on-site “Brauhaus,” German for “brewery,” giving the society the ability to produce its own beer for events.

The German-American Society has a long history in Omaha stretching back to the late 1800s. It is also home to the city’s longest-running Oktoberfest celebration, traditionally held in September.

Beer has long been a centerpiece of events at the society, but with the new nonprofit brewery, the organization can now produce some of those brews itself.

“We have a one-barrel system that we do here, which produces what people think of as a keg,” Brewmaster Steve Thedens said. “We’ll typically have three beers on tap at a time and basically produced 18 kegs of beer for the grand opening.”

The brewery is focusing on beers with German roots, keeping with the society’s mission of celebrating German culture and traditions.

Funding for the new brewery came entirely through private donations.

The finished product is now ready to be served as the society welcomes visitors for its “Keller Night.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.