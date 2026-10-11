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19-year-old killed in crash on I-480 near Martha Street

The crash knocked down an overhead sign, blocking the interstate Saturday evening
Omaha police are investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old man on I-480 near Martha Street Saturday evening.
19-year-old killed in crash on I-480 near Martha Street
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OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 480 near Martha Street.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 19-year-old man was driving south on I-480 when his car went off the road and struck a pole.

OPD said the impact knocked down an overhead sign, blocking the interstate.

The police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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