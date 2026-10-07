Planning Board recommends rezoning for 46th and California redevelopment

OMAHA, Neb. — A proposed redevelopment project at 46th and California is moving one step closer to reality.

The Omaha Planning Board voted to recommend rezoning the site, clearing another hurdle for Woodsonia Real Estate's plans to transform the strip mall into apartments and retail space.

Woodsonia secured Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance for the project earlier this year.

With the Planning Board's recommendation now in place, the proposal heads to the Omaha City Council for final consideration. Council members are expected to vote on the rezoning request in the coming weeks.

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