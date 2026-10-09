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UNMC and Nebraska Medicine's Project Health building size and cost expand

The massive Central Omaha project will now include more than 1.5 million square feet of space and is expected to be completed in 2033
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine's Project Health building is growing to more than 1.5 million square feet, with its construction cost increasing to $2.75 billion.
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine's Project Health building size and cost expand
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OMAHA, Neb. — Construction is underway on the Project Health building at the UNMC and Nebraska Medicine campus in Central Omaha, and the massive project is getting even bigger and more expensive.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the original design for the Project Health building two years ago. Plans call for the building to host research, clinical trials and clinical learning.

Since the original approval, plans have expanded to include additional space.

According to public documents, the building will now include more than 1.5 million square feet of space and cost $2.75 billion to construct. That's an increase of about $500 million.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved the additional funding for the project.

“I take great pride in the vote today because I started working with President Gold on this particular project, I think, in 2017, and brought it through to fruition,” Regent Jim Scheer said.

According to public documents, Project Health is expected to be completed in 2033.

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