Choosing between food and medication: Senate hopeful Josh Turek meets with cancer survivors in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek hosted a roundtable discussion with six cancer survivors in his hometown of Council Bluffs on Monday, discussing healthcare access and affordability concerns as the Iowa Senate race enters its final weeks.

His sister, Ulette Song, is currently fighting cancer and also joined the group to share her story. Song says when she asked for a PET scan, to make sure her cancer had not spread, her insurance company denied the request.

"They're like 'Sorry, your insurance won't cover it because you don't have Stage 4 cancer, you have Stage 2 cancer," she said, after explaining a doctor told her she could also have colon cancer.

Retired nurse Teresa Powers says the cancer charity she supports has seen an increase in requests for gas cards.

"Food is an issue sometimes," she said. "You make a decision about well, 'Do I take my cancer medication or do I buy food? And how am I going to get to my next appointment?'"

Turek told KMTV he believes ending the war in Iran would address affordability issues: "I think the war in Iran is hurting Iowans more than any other state. We've lost three Iowans in the conflict. You're seeing gas prices go up more in Iowa than basically any other state, diesel prices being at an all-time high..."

Retired educator Geri Fredrickson said her supplemental Medicare plan increased more than $200 this year: "I thought it had to be a mistake because it went up to $726."

"We are allowing insurance companies to make our decisions and not medical providers," Powers said.

Turek was asked what Congress could do to curb healthcare costs.

"We need to put guardrails on insurance companies because insurance companies are deciding care. And you're seeing like, crop insurance and home insurance rates go up more in Iowa than basically any other state," he said, also mentioning negotiating the cost prescription drugs.

KMTV will broadcast a debate between Hinson and Turek Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Hinson will also visit Council Bluffs on Wednesday.

STATEMENTS FROM HINSON

After the broadcast deadline, Rep. Hinson responded to questions from KMTV via email. These questions address two issues mentioned in this story.

KMTV: Cancer patients in Iowa are citing gas and food as major financial stressors during treatments. What needs to happen to bring down fuel prices?

HINSON: We need to bring down the price of gas and diesel to provide relief to Iowa families. It’s why I’ve called to suspend the gas tax, pause diesel exports, and establish a diesel relief fund for our farmers and truckers. We also need to increase American energy production and utilize homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel to lower the price of gas and diesel. In the Senate, I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – to lower fuel prices and ensure that Iowans have access to the highest quality cancer care available.

KMTV: What can Congress do to make sure more Americans have health insurance?

HINSON: The $50 billion that I helped deliver is already making a difference in rural communities across Iowa. But there is much more work to do to lower healthcare costs for Iowa families, seniors, and veterans.

Big health insurance companies have long been ripping off Iowans. I have legislation to finally hold them accountable and force them to publish their denial and delay rates online and bipartisan legislation to stop surprise medical bills on new patients.

I’m also taking on the shady PBM middlemen that jack up the cost of prescription drugs and put rural pharmacies out of business. In the Senate, I’ll continue to work on bipartisan solutions to lower healthcare premiums and reduce the high cost of prescription drugs. I support policies that expand access and lower costs for Iowans, not just pad the pockets of health insurance companies while Iowans struggle to access care.

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