Omaha to pay $420K settlement over fatal police shooting of Cameron Ford

OMAHA, Neb. — The City of Omaha and the family of a man shot and killed by police in August of 2024 have reached a settlement.
The city will pay $420,000 to the estate of Cameron Ford, who was shot and killed in a home by then Omaha Police officer Adam Vail.
Vail was part of a team serving a no-knock warrant.
Body camera footage showed that Ford was not holding a weapon when he was shot.
North Omaha
OPD: man was unarmed when shot and killed by officer
Vail was fired after an internal investigation.
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