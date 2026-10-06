Omaha to pay $420K settlement over fatal police shooting of Cameron Ford

OMAHA, Neb. — The City of Omaha and the family of a man shot and killed by police in August of 2024 have reached a settlement.

The city will pay $420,000 to the estate of Cameron Ford, who was shot and killed in a home by then Omaha Police officer Adam Vail.

Vail was part of a team serving a no-knock warrant.

Body camera footage showed that Ford was not holding a weapon when he was shot.

North Omaha OPD: man was unarmed when shot and killed by officer

Vail was fired after an internal investigation.



Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.