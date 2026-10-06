Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha to pay $420K settlement over fatal police shooting of Cameron Ford

Crime scene tape blocks the location where an Omaha police officer shot and killed a man while trying to serve a warrant at the man's home.
Omaha police officer shoots, kills man while serving a warrant
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. — The City of Omaha and the family of a man shot and killed by police in August of 2024 have reached a settlement.

The city will pay $420,000 to the estate of Cameron Ford, who was shot and killed in a home by then Omaha Police officer Adam Vail.

Vail was part of a team serving a no-knock warrant.

Body camera footage showed that Ford was not holding a weapon when he was shot.

poster_f9c9e79b2488492cbd5ee9392071eeb0.jpg

North Omaha

OPD: man was unarmed when shot and killed by officer

Vail was fired after an internal investigation.

Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood