COVID-19 timeline: A look back at the impact of the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday, March 6 was the one-year mark since COVID-19 was discovered in Nebraska.
Here's a timeline of some of the events that led up to where we are now:
Click stories in the list below to read more:
2020
JAN
Wed, Jan 15, 2020
Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment Unit monitoring coronavirus
Tue, Jan 21, 2020
First case of "Wuhan coronavirus occurs in US" CDC says
Fri, Jan 24, 2020
CDC confirms 2nd person has been infected with coronavirus in U.S.
Sun, Jan 26, 2020
CDC: New coronavirus infections in Arizona, California bring number of US cases to 5
FEB
Sun, Feb 02, 2020
Coronavirus continues to bring concerns
Mon, Feb 03, 2020
Camp Ashland will be coronavirus quarantine site for Americans
Tue, Feb 04, 2020
University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspends study abroad, faculty travel to China amid coronavirus concerns
Wed, Feb 05, 2020
UNO suspends education abroad program due to coronavirus concerns
Fri, Feb 07, 2020
American evacuees from China arrive at Eppley Airfield
Trump's coronavirus task force holding press conf. in D.C.
Tue, Feb 11, 2020
World Health Organization officially names new deadly coronavirus: COVID-19
Thu, Feb 20, 2020
NE Medicine: 11 of 13 evacuees test positive for coronavirus
MAR
FRI, MARCH 6, 2020
Douglas County woman is Nebraska's first positive case of coronavirus
Sun, Mar 08, 2020
First three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in Iowa
Mon, Mar 09, 2020
Ricketts: Nebraska could be dealing with virus for a year
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs coronavirus disaster proclamation
Fri, Mar 13, 2020
"Panic Buying" amid the Coronavirus leads to empty store shelves
Tue, Mar 10, 2020
List: Major universities suspending in-person classes amid coronavirus fears
Mar 12, 2020
142nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled in Omaha
Fri, Mar 13, 2020
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency declaration for coronavirus response
College World Series is canceled; Mayor Stothert and CWS executive director respond
Sat, Mar 14, 2020
DCHD reports first community spread COVID-19 case
Sun, Mar 15, 2020
Omaha closing libraries, other facilities
Wed, Mar 18, 2020
Several local hospitals postponing non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19
Schools and colleges impacted by coronavirus
Thu, Mar 19, 2020
Gov. Ricketts issues order closing schools, restricting restaurants in multiple counties
Gov. Ricketts signs order bringing relief to restaurants and bars during coronavirus pandemic
Thu, Mar 26, 2020
Nebraska Med to stop allowing visitors due to coronavirus
Fri, Mar 27, 2020
Douglas Co. Health reports state's first coronavirus death
Woman in her 60s becomes Nebraska's second COVID-19 related death
Remembering Nebraska's first COVID-19 victim
APRIL
Wed, Apr 01, 2020
Man accused of threatening to lynch Douglas County health director
Fri, Apr 03, 2020
Restrictions ordered for all Nebraska counties
Wed, Apr 08, 2020
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert closes parks
Thu, Apr 09, 2020
Parents of Nebraska Senator test positive for COVID-19
Blair Police investigating Carter Place on directed health measures
Fri, Apr 17, 2020
Grand Island is Nebraska's hot spot
Wed, Apr 22, 2020
Nebraska virus testing website draws 20,000 on first day
Nebraska National Guard deployed to help with coronavirus
Thu, Apr 23, 2020
Gov. Ricketts announces plans to relax restrictions on establishments in state
Wed, Apr 29, 2020
Fearing virus, Nebraska meatpacking workers briefly walk out
Thu, Apr 30, 2020
NE has received 3-year's worth of unemployment claims in 2 months
MAY
Fri, May 01, 2020
A coronavirus drug seems to work. What’s next?
Mon, May 04, 2020
TestNebraska initiative gets underway
Testing sites and businesses open up across Nebraska
Thu, May 07, 2020
Ricketts: Nearly 1 in 6 Nebraska cases linked to meat plants
Sun, May 17, 2020
Rent concerns remain as possible evictions loom due to pandemic
Mon, May 25, 2020
Nebraska Medicine reports COVID-19 inpatients at an all-time high
Tue, May 26, 2020
OPS virtual graduations begin Wednesday, outdoor ceremonies possible
Wed, May 27, 2020
Gov. Ricketts announces distribution plans for CARES Act funds
Additional coronavirus testing sites opening today
JUNE
Mon, Jun 08, 2020
Nebraska reports its first two cases of MIS-C
Tue, Jun 16, 2020
Douglas County officials announce second case of MIS-C
JULY
Fri, Jul 17, 2020
Lincoln mayor mandates masks in public to slow virus spread
Mon, Jul 27, 2020
Douglas County Board of Health unanimously passes mask mandate
Fri, Jul 31, 2020
Legal concerns scuttle plans for mask mandate in Douglas County
AUGUST
Mon, Aug 03, 2020
What's planned for student athletics in the fall
What's planned for student athletics in the fall
Tue, Aug 04, 2020
Gov. Ricketts says state would sue over mask mandate; city pushes back
Mon, Aug 10, 2020
Reports: Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns
SEPTEMBER
Wed, Sep 16, 2020
Omaha Public Schools announce phased system for in-person learning
Sun, Sep 20, 2020
More than 40% of Nebraska virus deaths are at nursing homes
OCTOBER
Mon, Oct 05, 2020
Health experts: Coronavirus pandemic worsening in Nebraska
Wed, Oct 07, 2020
Some hospitals running out of space for COVID patients
Fri, Oct 09, 2020
Only 25 adult ICU beds available at Metro area hospitals
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Nebraska virus hospitalizations sets records as cases grow
Fri, Oct 16, 2020
Ricketts says gathering capacities rolling back, new restrictions for hospitals
Mon, Oct 19, 2020
Nebraska reports fifth-highest rate of new virus infections
Tue, Oct 20, 2020
Nebraska sets another new record in virus hospitalizations
NOVEMBER
Mon, Nov 02, 2020
Omaha area hospitals cutting back on elective surgeries to maintain capacity
Wed, Nov 04, 2020
Third case of MIS-C reported in Douglas County
Thu, Nov 05, 2020
Highest daily COVID-19 case total reported Thursday by Douglas Co. Health Dept.
Mon, Nov 09, 2020
Ricketts: New stricter DHMs will take effect on Wednesday
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective
Tue, Nov 10, 2020
Neb. Gov. Ricketts holds COVID-19 update, from quarantine
Tue, Aug 11, 2020
Omaha City Council votes in favor of a mask mandate
DECEMBER
Tue, Dec 01, 2020
Local hospital systems prepare for COVID vaccine distribution and storage
Wed, Dec 02, 2020
Ricketts provides tentative COVID vaccine distribution timeline
Fri, Dec 11, 2020
Nebraska's COVID restrictions will loosen over the weekend; Ricketts announces new DHMs
FDA gives final approval for Pfizer vaccine
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
Nebraska continues receiving vaccine shipments; Nebraska Medicine begins vaccinations
Mon, Dec 14, 2020
Nebraska administers first coronavirus vaccines
NE Gov. Ricketts provides COVID-19 update as vaccines roll out
Fri, Dec 18, 2020
FDA authorizes second coronavirus vaccine
Mon, Dec 21, 2020
Gov. Ricketts: 32k Moderna vaccines expected to arrive this week
2021
JANUARY
Mon, Jan 04
Gov. Ricketts: Next two weeks will be “very big” for vaccinations in NE
Thu, Jan 07
DHHS officials discuss senior vaccination, Federal Pharmacy Program
Tue, Jan 12
Over 40% of Nebraska’s health care workers receive vaccine
Mon, Jan 18
Rare, post-COVID pediatric illness seeing spike in Omaha metro
Tue, Jan 19
Douglas Co. passes 58,000 COVID-19 cases mark
Wed, Jan 20
New COVID mutation most likely already in Nebraska
Thu, Jan 21
Biden unveils COVID-19 plan, signs 10 executive orders to help battle virus
Mon, Jan 25
US surpasses 25 million COVID-19 cases, but rate of spread is falling
Wed, Jan 27
Health Department announces community vaccination clinics
Thu, Jan 28
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
FEBRUARY
Mon, Feb 08
6,000 Nebraskans did not return for second dose of COVID vaccine
Wed, Feb 10
Health officials say face masks must have two specific qualities in order to be effective
Thursday, Feb 11
Pharmacies in NE to begin giving COVID vaccines on Thursday
Fri, Feb 12
South African COVID-19 variant in California: What you need to know
Pottawattamie County holds first vaccine clinic for those 65 and older
Thursday, Feb 18
UNMC lab finds new COVID variants in Nebraska
Fri, Feb 19
State vaccine prioritization readjusted once again; high risk individuals not prioritized in 1B
Sat, Feb 20
Nebraska vaccinating people over 65
Mon, Feb 22
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor COVID victims
Tue, Feb 23
Douglas County COVID hospitalizations down 67% from January
Fri, Feb 26
Nebraska identifies "U.K." variant of COVID-19; this mutation is believed to be more contagious
MARCH
Mon, Mar 01
Ricketts: 15,000 doses of J&J vaccine ordered for the state
Wed, Mar 03
Omaha nurse returns to professional bowling after working on COVID frontline
Fri, Mar 05
ONE YEAR LATER: CEOs of Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health and Methodist discuss COVID impact
Pandemic pushes more women to leave workforce
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.