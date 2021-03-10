COVID-19 timeline: A look back at the impact of the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday, March 6 was the one-year mark since COVID-19 was discovered in Nebraska.

2020

JAN

Wed, Jan 15, 2020

Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment Unit monitoring coronavirus

Tue, Jan 21, 2020

First case of "Wuhan coronavirus occurs in US" CDC says

Fri, Jan 24, 2020

CDC confirms 2nd person has been infected with coronavirus in U.S.

Sun, Jan 26, 2020

CDC: New coronavirus infections in Arizona, California bring number of US cases to 5

FEB

Sun, Feb 02, 2020

Coronavirus continues to bring concerns

Mon, Feb 03, 2020

Camp Ashland will be coronavirus quarantine site for Americans

Tue, Feb 04, 2020

University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspends study abroad, faculty travel to China amid coronavirus concerns

Wed, Feb 05, 2020

UNO suspends education abroad program due to coronavirus concerns

Fri, Feb 07, 2020

American evacuees from China arrive at Eppley Airfield

Trump's coronavirus task force holding press conf. in D.C.

Tue, Feb 11, 2020

World Health Organization officially names new deadly coronavirus: COVID-19

Thu, Feb 20, 2020

NE Medicine: 11 of 13 evacuees test positive for coronavirus

MAR

FRI, MARCH 6, 2020

Douglas County woman is Nebraska's first positive case of coronavirus

Sun, Mar 08, 2020

First three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in Iowa

Mon, Mar 09, 2020

Ricketts: Nebraska could be dealing with virus for a year

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs coronavirus disaster proclamation

Fri, Mar 13, 2020

"Panic Buying" amid the Coronavirus leads to empty store shelves

Tue, Mar 10, 2020

List: Major universities suspending in-person classes amid coronavirus fears

Mar 12, 2020

142nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled in Omaha

Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency declaration for coronavirus response

College World Series is canceled; Mayor Stothert and CWS executive director respond

Sat, Mar 14, 2020

DCHD reports first community spread COVID-19 case

Sun, Mar 15, 2020

Omaha closing libraries, other facilities

Wed, Mar 18, 2020

Several local hospitals postponing non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19

Schools and colleges impacted by coronavirus

Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Gov. Ricketts issues order closing schools, restricting restaurants in multiple counties

Gov. Ricketts signs order bringing relief to restaurants and bars during coronavirus pandemic

Thu, Mar 26, 2020

Nebraska Med to stop allowing visitors due to coronavirus

Fri, Mar 27, 2020

Douglas Co. Health reports state's first coronavirus death

Woman in her 60s becomes Nebraska's second COVID-19 related death

Remembering Nebraska's first COVID-19 victim

APRIL

Wed, Apr 01, 2020

Man accused of threatening to lynch Douglas County health director

Fri, Apr 03, 2020

Restrictions ordered for all Nebraska counties

Wed, Apr 08, 2020

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert closes parks

Thu, Apr 09, 2020

Parents of Nebraska Senator test positive for COVID-19

Blair Police investigating Carter Place on directed health measures

Fri, Apr 17, 2020

Grand Island is Nebraska's hot spot

Wed, Apr 22, 2020

Nebraska virus testing website draws 20,000 on first day

Nebraska National Guard deployed to help with coronavirus

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Gov. Ricketts announces plans to relax restrictions on establishments in state

Wed, Apr 29, 2020

Fearing virus, Nebraska meatpacking workers briefly walk out

Thu, Apr 30, 2020

NE has received 3-year's worth of unemployment claims in 2 months

MAY

Fri, May 01, 2020

A coronavirus drug seems to work. What’s next?

Mon, May 04, 2020

TestNebraska initiative gets underway

Testing sites and businesses open up across Nebraska

Thu, May 07, 2020

Ricketts: Nearly 1 in 6 Nebraska cases linked to meat plants

Sun, May 17, 2020

Rent concerns remain as possible evictions loom due to pandemic

Mon, May 25, 2020

Nebraska Medicine reports COVID-19 inpatients at an all-time high

Tue, May 26, 2020

OPS virtual graduations begin Wednesday, outdoor ceremonies possible

Wed, May 27, 2020

Gov. Ricketts announces distribution plans for CARES Act funds

Additional coronavirus testing sites opening today

JUNE

Mon, Jun 08, 2020

Nebraska reports its first two cases of MIS-C

Tue, Jun 16, 2020

Douglas County officials announce second case of MIS-C

JULY

Fri, Jul 17, 2020

Lincoln mayor mandates masks in public to slow virus spread

Mon, Jul 27, 2020

Douglas County Board of Health unanimously passes mask mandate

Fri, Jul 31, 2020

Legal concerns scuttle plans for mask mandate in Douglas County

AUGUST

Mon, Aug 03, 2020

What's planned for student athletics in the fall

Tue, Aug 04, 2020

Gov. Ricketts says state would sue over mask mandate; city pushes back

Mon, Aug 10, 2020

Reports: Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns

SEPTEMBER

Wed, Sep 16, 2020

Omaha Public Schools announce phased system for in-person learning

Sun, Sep 20, 2020

More than 40% of Nebraska virus deaths are at nursing homes

OCTOBER

Mon, Oct 05, 2020

Health experts: Coronavirus pandemic worsening in Nebraska

Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Some hospitals running out of space for COVID patients

Fri, Oct 09, 2020

Only 25 adult ICU beds available at Metro area hospitals

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Nebraska virus hospitalizations sets records as cases grow

Fri, Oct 16, 2020

Ricketts says gathering capacities rolling back, new restrictions for hospitals

Mon, Oct 19, 2020

Nebraska reports fifth-highest rate of new virus infections

Tue, Oct 20, 2020

Nebraska sets another new record in virus hospitalizations

NOVEMBER

Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Omaha area hospitals cutting back on elective surgeries to maintain capacity

Wed, Nov 04, 2020

Third case of MIS-C reported in Douglas County

Thu, Nov 05, 2020

Highest daily COVID-19 case total reported Thursday by Douglas Co. Health Dept.

Mon, Nov 09, 2020

Ricketts: New stricter DHMs will take effect on Wednesday

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective

Tue, Nov 10, 2020

Neb. Gov. Ricketts holds COVID-19 update, from quarantine

Tue, Aug 11, 2020

Omaha City Council votes in favor of a mask mandate

DECEMBER

Tue, Dec 01, 2020

Local hospital systems prepare for COVID vaccine distribution and storage

Wed, Dec 02, 2020

Ricketts provides tentative COVID vaccine distribution timeline

Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Nebraska's COVID restrictions will loosen over the weekend; Ricketts announces new DHMs

FDA gives final approval for Pfizer vaccine

Tue, Dec 15, 2020

Nebraska continues receiving vaccine shipments; Nebraska Medicine begins vaccinations

Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Nebraska administers first coronavirus vaccines

NE Gov. Ricketts provides COVID-19 update as vaccines roll out

Fri, Dec 18, 2020

FDA authorizes second coronavirus vaccine

Mon, Dec 21, 2020

Gov. Ricketts: 32k Moderna vaccines expected to arrive this week

2021

JANUARY

Mon, Jan 04

Gov. Ricketts: Next two weeks will be “very big” for vaccinations in NE

Thu, Jan 07

DHHS officials discuss senior vaccination, Federal Pharmacy Program

Tue, Jan 12

Over 40% of Nebraska’s health care workers receive vaccine

Mon, Jan 18

Rare, post-COVID pediatric illness seeing spike in Omaha metro

Tue, Jan 19

Douglas Co. passes 58,000 COVID-19 cases mark

Wed, Jan 20

New COVID mutation most likely already in Nebraska

Thu, Jan 21

Biden unveils COVID-19 plan, signs 10 executive orders to help battle virus

Mon, Jan 25

US surpasses 25 million COVID-19 cases, but rate of spread is falling

Wed, Jan 27

Health Department announces community vaccination clinics

Thu, Jan 28

Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend

FEBRUARY

Mon, Feb 08

6,000 Nebraskans did not return for second dose of COVID vaccine

Wed, Feb 10

Health officials say face masks must have two specific qualities in order to be effective

Thursday, Feb 11

Pharmacies in NE to begin giving COVID vaccines on Thursday

Fri, Feb 12

South African COVID-19 variant in California: What you need to know

Pottawattamie County holds first vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

Thursday, Feb 18

UNMC lab finds new COVID variants in Nebraska

Fri, Feb 19

State vaccine prioritization readjusted once again; high risk individuals not prioritized in 1B

Sat, Feb 20

Nebraska vaccinating people over 65

Mon, Feb 22

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor COVID victims

Tue, Feb 23

Douglas County COVID hospitalizations down 67% from January

Fri, Feb 26

Nebraska identifies "U.K." variant of COVID-19; this mutation is believed to be more contagious

MARCH

Mon, Mar 01

Ricketts: 15,000 doses of J&J vaccine ordered for the state

Wed, Mar 03

Omaha nurse returns to professional bowling after working on COVID frontline

Fri, Mar 05

ONE YEAR LATER: CEOs of Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health and Methodist discuss COVID impact

Pandemic pushes more women to leave workforce

