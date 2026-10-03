Salvation Army is offering free flood cleanup kits to Omaha residents affected by this week's floods

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents dealing with the aftermath of this week's flooding can get free cleanup kits from the Salvation Army.

The organization says its flood response began Thursday morning, just hours after the rain stopped. Flood relief kits are available to anyone in need.

"We're making our flood relief kits free, available to anyone in need in the wake of the flood. We know that hundreds, if not more than 1,000 people, were affected," Todd Andrews said.

The Karen neighborhood was hit particularly hard. This weekend, help is coming directly to the community — a staging area will be set up at Karen Western Elementary School parking lot, 6224 H St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Residents can get information and connect with city officials and relief organizations, including Paul Davis Restoration, Lowe's, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army.

"If you have a flooded basement, if you're cleaning up, and you just need the basic tools to get started, come on out, we're happy to assist with flood kits in any other way that we possibly can…" Andrews said.

Andrews said the organization is expanding its operation as more needs emerge.

Residents handling larger amounts of debris can also use private landfill and transfer sites

Private Hauling and Disposal Options



Self-Haul Facilities (Fee-Based): Residents who wish to self-haul large quantities of debris may utilize the following private land and transfer sites:

Pheasant Point Landfill: 216th Street, west of Bennington Green Acres Recycling and Transfer Station: 3701 Dahlman Avenue Waste Management Transfer Station: Located north of 60th Street and Harrison Street

Residents who wish to self-haul large quantities of debris may utilize the following private land and transfer sites:

How to Access Emergency & Human Services

Centralized Information Hub: Please refer to the latest information at mayors-office.cityofomaha.org/flood-resources [mayors-office.cityofomaha.org].

Please refer to the latest information at [mayors-office.cityofomaha.org]. 211 Regional Helpline: Operated 24/7/365 by United Way of the Midlands, residents can dial 211 , text their ZIP code to 898211 , or visit NE211.org to connect with crisis assistance and disaster recovery personnel.

Operated 24/7/365 by United Way of the Midlands, residents can dial , text their ZIP code to , or visit to connect with crisis assistance and disaster recovery personnel. Temporary Housing Assistance: Through a partnership with Airbnb.org, United Way of the Midlands is coordinating free temporary accommodation for families displaced by floodwaters.

Through a partnership with Airbnb.org, United Way of the Midlands is coordinating free temporary accommodation for families displaced by floodwaters. Goodfellows Emergency Relief: Administered by United Way of the Midlands in partnership with the Omaha World-Herald, the Goodfellows program provides one-time financial support for immediate, unexpected needs.

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