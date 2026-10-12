Trump's diesel deal with Russia draws criticism from Nebraska lawmakers

OMAHA, Neb. — Americans have watched fuel prices steadily climb in recent months, and President Donald Trump says a new agreement involving Russia could help bring diesel prices down. But the proposal is already facing pushback from some lawmakers who argue it would financially benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to the White House, the agreement would allow 300,000 tons of Russian diesel fuel to be released immediately onto the global market. President Trump said an additional 500,000 tons would be released next month, followed by another one million tons in a later phase of the deal.

Trump later posted on social media that the agreement would help lower diesel prices in the near future.

The proposal, however, has drawn criticism from members of Nebraska's congressional delegation.

Outgoing Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon condemned the plan in a post on X, arguing that money paid to Russia for the fuel would ultimately support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine. Bacon called the arrangement "morally wrong" and issued an even stronger condemnation of Putin in subsequent comments.

Nebraska First District Congressman Mike Flood also expressed concerns about the proposed agreement, saying any deal that enriches Putin would run counter to American interests.

"I want to bring down gas and diesel prices as much as anybody," Flood said. "But we have to understand who we're dealing with here. Vladimir Putin is a thug. He has used his resources to dismantle and take down Ukraine. And we have reason to believe, on good authority, he is aiding the government of Iran in their efforts against the United States."

While criticizing the Russian fuel proposal, Flood offered an alternative approach to lowering energy prices. He said the United States should work more closely with the European Union to increase fuel supplies in the global marketplace.

Nebraska Third District Congressman Adrian Smith was also contacted for comment but had not responded as of publication.

The debate comes as President Trump continues defending the potential agreement with Russia. The president has reportedly warned Ukraine that the United States could suspend weapons shipments and intelligence sharing if the country continues attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Trump has also suggested that Ukraine should replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with new leadership.

The proposed diesel agreement has become the latest flashpoint in the broader debate over U.S. policy toward Russia and Ukraine, with supporters arguing lower fuel costs could benefit American consumers and critics warning against providing financial support to the Kremlin during an ongoing war.

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