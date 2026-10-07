Five Omaha leaders are scaling Mount Kilimanjaro to raise $155,000 each for North Omaha Lighthouse homes

OMAHA, Neb. — Five Omaha leaders are trading the streets of Omaha for the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro — Africa's highest peak — to raise money for new Lighthouse homes in North Omaha.

The team will climb Oct. 9 through Oct. 18, with a targeted summit date of Oct. 16. Loved ones gathered to send the climbers off before their departure.

Abide is turning every step of the approximately 52,000-step ascent into a fundraising opportunity for its Lighthouse program. At $3 per step, each climber aims to raise $155,000 — the cost to purchase and renovate one Lighthouse home.

The purpose of a Lighthouse home is to place a trusted leader in the neighborhood. Abide reports that neighborhoods with an active Lighthouse see crime and violence drop by as much as 75%. Josh Dotzler, CEO of Abide, said:

"It's so fun to be a part of some, uh, something that is going to push us physically, but also is going to continue to push the mission of Abide forward right here in Omaha."

Nash Mahupete, Board President of Abide and CEO of QLI, said:

"It's going to be intimidating, nothing I've ever done, but definitely something that I'm going to say, look back and see why we're doing what we're doing, whether it's for Abide, for QLI, hope, it's all going to be something that's going to keep me moving."

If you would like to donate to the lighthouse program visit Abide.

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