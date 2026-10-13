North Omaha Hoops Fest unites community through basketball, inspiring the next generation of athletes

OMAHA, Neb. — The North Omaha Hoops Fest delivered more than high-flying dunks and 3-point contests — it brought athletes, community organizations, and young fans together with a mission to inspire the next generation.

Organizations including 402 Elite, Don's Barbershop, the Boys & Girls Club, THE Salvation Army and The Hope Center helped make the event possible, creating connections and giving kids positive role models. Don Fantroy, owner of Don's Barbershop, said the event was built on unity and community.

"It's show the kids how we can be unified and showing love towards the community and give them, you know, alternative and organizations that they could be with," Fantroy said.

For some competitors, the experience was about more than winning. Samajai Critten, 14, was the youngest competitor in the dunk contest, going up against older athletes and well-known faces.

"It feels good. It's like motivation as well to help me keep going because these grown men, man. So the fact that I'm able to compete with them and make it to the second or third round, that was a blessing by itself," Critten said.

Competing on that stage gave Critten a confidence boost.

Dunk champion Chaz Cullum said he hopes young people leave knowing their dreams are within reach.

"Do what you wanna do. If you want to go out here and be a dunk contest champion, go do it. Do what you wanna do, man. Just be confident in whatever you out here doing, and know that anything is possible, no matter what you do," Cullum said.

Three-point champion Jay Carter said connecting with the next generation is just as rewarding as taking home the title.

"I'm always trying to serve the younger community because I know how it was when I was younger. And all the kids coming to me, dapping me up, stuff like that, it's a great feeling," Carter said.

Organizers say they hope to bring the Hoops Fest back next year, continuing to use basketball to inspire young people and bring North Omaha together.



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