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One simple report, big impact: how the Omaha Hotline helps keep the North 24th Street Corridor clean

North Omaha residents can report broken streetlights, potholes, graffiti, sewer problems, and more at OmahaHotline.com in just minutes.
North Omaha residents can report neighborhood problems like graffiti, potholes, and more at OmahaHotline.com in just minutes.
One simple report, big impact: how the Omaha Hotline helps keep the North 24th Street Corridor clean
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OMAHA, Neb. — North Omaha residents have a simple way to report neighborhood problems — without having to figure out which city department to contact.

The Omaha Hotline gives residents of the North 24th Street Corridor a direct line to get issues addressed. Whether it is a broken streetlight, a pothole, a downed stop sign, or litter that needs to be cleaned up, noticing a problem is only the first step. Getting it addressed starts with speaking up.

From backed-up sewer drains and graffiti to park concerns and waste issues, reports can be made in just a few minutes.

It may seem like a small action, but when neighbors take the time to report what they see, those small actions add up.

Reports can be submitted at OmahaHotline.com.

Keeping North Omaha clean, safe, and welcoming is not just about one person or one organization. It is about a community coming together and taking pride in where they live.

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