Pink Lotus Project health fair brings free screenings and breast cancer awareness to Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. — The Pink Lotus Project brought the community together for a health fair combining family fun with an important mission: raising breast cancer awareness.

From blood pressure checks to glucose screenings, people had access to health resources that could help them identify potential health concerns.

The Pink Lotus Project was founded in 2017. Tisa Hardin-Partridge, founder and CEO of the organization, emphasized that understanding your health numbers is a critical first step.

"You gotta know your numbers to really know where you are, which your status, in terms of your health. A lot of people are suffering with things that they don't even know. They might have hypertension, or pre diabetic, or anything like that, and they're not going to the doctors to get those numbers, so this is a good way to come get some free screening." Hardin-Partridge said.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. said supporting efforts like this is an important part of building a healthier community.

"I think it's important to show people support who might be going through a difficult health challenge. And I believe it's important to be a good partner when it comes to health, and we are actually going to make 2027, the year of health." Ewing said.

Along with potentially lifesaving health information, families enjoyed face painting, a photo booth, raffles, and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

Organizers hope the event leaves people with a simple message: knowing your numbers is an important step toward better health — and no one has to face the journey alone.

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