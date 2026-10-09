Rep. Joyce Beatty tells North Omaha neighbors: voting matters and civic engagement must last all year

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered at the North Omaha Visitor Center to hear Congresswoman Joyce Beatty speak about civic engagement — not just on Election Day, but throughout the year.

Beatty said one of the first steps to strengthening neighborhoods is bringing people together to learn from one another and recognizing the resources already within the community.

"I think you bring a form and you bring 1st time boners. Or people who are going to vote for the first time. See, you nurture yourself. And so often we wait for outsiders. But there's a lot of rich newness here." Beatty said.

The conversation also turned to a concern many voters share: whether their individual vote really makes a difference. A neighbor raised the question directly.

"I meet a lot of people that say, I'm not gonna vote because my vote doesn't assign. What do you say to somebody when they say, My vote doesn't count?"

Beatty offered a direct response.

"I tell them that in some places, people have lost elections by one vote, every vote matters," Beatty said.

For community members like Veta Jeffery, the message extends beyond just showing up at the polls.

"She was great at helping us to keep focused on the main thing and understanding that many people came before us so that we could get out and vote. And those that are coming behind us are counting on us to do the same."

Jeffery said.

Beatty also emphasized that the commitment to civic engagement must continue long after Election Day.

"We're talking this now. We're 25 days out. But we should do this 25 days on the other side. Because that's what is really more important. Exactly. I mean, whatever's going to happen in 25 days is going to happen. But think that when we win." Beatty said.

Beatty's message to the community: voting is important, but staying involved, building connections, and holding leaders accountable after the election are just as essential.



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