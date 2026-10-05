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Douglas County crash leaves 70-year-old man dead; driver faces homicide charge

32-year-old Jose Ortega-Romero is being charged with motor vehicle homicide.
Omaha man killed in Sunday collision
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 70-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Ida Street and Irvington Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ida Street and Irvington Road.

Investigators allege that 32-year-old Jose Ortega-Romero ran a red light and collided with a vehicle driven by Christopher Szalkowski, 70.

Szalkowski was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Ortega-Romero was driving without a valid license and is facing motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the crash.

Authorities also said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer for Ortega-Romero. According to the sheriff's office, he will be taken into ICE custody if he posts bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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