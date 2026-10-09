Papillion removes longtime tree near city hall after storm damage

PAPILLION, Neb. — A familiar part of the landscape outside Papillion City Hall is gone after city crews removed a longtime tree that officials said had become a safety concern.

Workers began the removal process early Thursday, carefully cutting the tree down piece by piece over several hours. According to the city, the tree had aged significantly and developed cracks during recent storms, raising concerns that it could fall and injure someone.

The removal drew the attention of nearby residents, including Jan Sanderson, who said she noticed crews at work and returned to see what was happening.

Sanderson, who has lived in Papillion for more than four decades, said the loss of the tree was emotional for her family and others who have watched the community grow over the years.

“I've lived in Papillion for over 40 years and raised 4 kids here, and so yes these trees meant something just like every tree they ripped down,” Sanderson said." While the tree's removal will noticeably change the appearance of the area around City Hall, city officials say the loss will not be permanent.

The city plans to replace the tree as part of ongoing efforts to maintain the area's tree canopy and public spaces.

For now, residents will have to adjust to a different view outside City Hall, where the longtime tree had stood as a recognizable part of the city's landscape for years.



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