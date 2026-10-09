Chalco Hills continues flood recovery effort as conditions improve

OMAHA, Neb. — Visitors are returning to Chalco Hills Recreation Area as conditions continue to improve following last week's heavy rains and flooding, according to officials with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The NRD provided an update on recovery efforts this week, noting that the boat dock has reopened to the public. However, visitors are being urged to use caution while accessing the lake and surrounding areas.

Several trails throughout the park remain impacted by recent flooding. Some sections still have standing water, while others are muddy despite water levels receding.

NRD officials also warned that maintenance crews and heavy equipment will continue working on trails as cleanup efforts move forward. Visitors are encouraged to remain alert and give workers plenty of space.

Officials noted that while trail users will be able to see maintenance equipment, operators may not always be able to see pedestrians and cyclists.

There is also progress at the park's accessible fishing pier. The area is no longer underwater, though mud remains. Crews are working to clean the pier and surrounding surfaces.

Water levels at Wehrspann Lake are gradually returning to normal as well. The lake remains full but is now about two feet above its normal level, according to the NRD.

Officials say recovery work will continue in the coming days as crews address muddy conditions, remove debris and restore affected areas throughout the popular West Omaha recreation destination.

Visitors planning a trip to Chalco Hills are encouraged to exercise caution and be aware of changing trail conditions as cleanup operations continue.

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