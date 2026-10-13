Iowa Senate debate: Turek and Hinson expected to square off on the Iran war, the farm bill and healthcare

The Iowa Senate race has drawn national attention, and KMTV is set to broadcast the second debate between the candidates tonight at 9 p.m.

Democrat and Council Bluffs native state Rep. Josh Turek faces Republican and Marion resident Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

The farm bill, healthcare — including Iowa's high cancer rates — and the war with Iran are expected to be dominant themes in the debate, as they were last week on Iowa Public TV.

Both candidates have called for an end to the Iran war, citing fuel prices — in particular for farmers.

Josh Turek said: "I'm hearing from farmers over and over and over telling me, 'I'm looking at my bottom line for next year. This is not going to work.' And so I think we need to end this war in Iran and let's get back to diplomacy. I certainly don't want to see Iran have a nuclear weapon but we have to end this war."

Ashley Hinson said: "I have a 15-year-old and 13-year-old boy, I don't want this to be a forever war, so I want to make sure we do everything we can. I trust in our U.S. military — the greatest fighting force in the world — to bring this to a close as quickly as possible because I know people are getting squeezed."

Turek visited Council Bluffs Monday. Hinson will be in Council Bluffs Wednesday.

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