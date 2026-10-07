Jury selection completed in trial of election worker accused of hindering absentee ballot count

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Jury selection began in the trial of Joey Norris, a 36-year-old election worker charged with felony election misconduct.

WATCH MORE | Trial set for Red Oak man charged with election misconduct after 2024 ballot count dispute

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Norris was part of a bipartisan committee responsible for counting absentee ballots on Election Day in 2024. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege he "hindered" the timeliness of the ballot count. Norris' lawyer says he was making sure rules were followed and exercising free speech.

Throughout the morning, potential jurors were interviewed privately in the judge's chambers. KMTV spoke with two different trial attorneys who say the practice of interviewing prospective jurors in private is rare, but common in sensitive cases such as sexual assault. It's also used, say lawyers, in high profile cases.

Because Red Oak is a small town, there are also concerns that possible jurors might know the defendant and that jury candidates might not be fully candid answering questions in front of their neighbors. Court records indicate the judge wanted to "ensure that the potential jury is not inadvertently tampered with."

The public was allowed into the courtroom to wait during the private interviews and instructed not to talk to prospective jurors or hold signs.

In the afternoon jury selection continued with both attorneys questioning the jury pool in front of the press and public.

Opening statements and witness testimony are expected to begin Wednesday. A rally in support of Norris is also planned outside the courthouse Wednesday morning.

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