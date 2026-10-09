Not Guilty verdict in trial of Red Oak man charged with felony election misconduct

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — A Red Oak man was acquitted of a felony misconduct on Thursday night.

PREVIOUS | Red Oak man charged with felony election misconduct takes stand in own defense as jury deliberates

READ MORE | Former GOP congressman speaks at rally for Democrat facing felony election misconduct charges in Iowa

After three-and-a-half hours of deliberation a Montgomery County jury returned a not guilty verdict for Joey Norris. Norris' friends and family, who filled the courtroom throughout the week, embraced and cried after the verdict was read.

The Iowa Attorney General's office accused Norris of hindering the ballot counting process in 2024, when he served on a board responsible for counting absentee ballots. More than one source close to the case told KMTV it was likely the first time someone had been charged under the specific law used in this case.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.